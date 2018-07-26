All boaters should be beating a path to the Harbour House Marina for its Annual Boat Show this Saturday.

Now in its 14th year, the event promises bargains, a sneak peek at the latest vessels on the market, and great grub for all ages.

A huge draw for local captains keen on checking out the newest technology on offer, the event will also offer pleasure boaters and fisher-folk plenty of eye candy and special deals to boot.

Are you someone who has been seriously thinking of taking the plunge and getting out on the water on your own boat? If so, this is the perfect opportunity to chat with the experts about the right fit for your skills and needs. “[It] is a fantastic way for residents to see what the boating lifestyle offers in Cayman,” says the marina’s general manager, Jonathan Cuff.

“It is the very best day to test and buy a boat in Cayman,” he says, mentioning the 30 percent discounts that will be available in the 8,000 square foot chandlery for one day only. There are also Honda engine installation specials up for grabs.

One of the highlights of the Boat Show is the reveal of the new Boston Whaler 230 Outrage. According to the Boston Whaler website, “The bold new 230 Outrage delivers huge fishing capability and comfort to match. The spacious bow area features ample seating and convenient in-floor and under-seat storage. Meanwhile, the roomy cockpit features the new Converting Leaning Post, which conceals a handy work station and extra aft-facing seating. Available with an integrated fiberglass hardtop, premium navigation and fish-finding technology, JL Audio speakers and more, the 230 Outrage rises to any occasion.”

The Boat Show showcases top brands, including Honda, Boston Whaler and Sea Ray. As well as the boats, visitors can “fuel up” on free barbecue with all chandlery and boat sales, while soft drinks will be on sale. This has typically been a great day out for the whole family; kids are welcome.

The boat show, in the marina’s forecourt in Prospect at the end of Marina Drive, has free entry for all and opens at 8 a.m. for the early birds. It closes at 5 p.m.

For more information, call 947-1307 or visit www.harbourhousemarina.com.