Police appeal for boat crash witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses to Sunday night’s fatal boat crash in which Emmanuel Brown, 49, and John Turner, 70, were killed.

The men died, and one woman was injured, when their boat was struck by the charter boat Pepper Jelly just before 10pm Sunday in North Sound near Harbour House Marina, about half a mile from shore.

Turner, a UK national living in Cayman, was found unresponsive aboard the single-engine 24‑foot Hurricane Deck boat he was in when emergency crews arrived at the crash scene. Brown, also a passenger in the boat, was knocked overboard and search and rescue crews recovered his body the following day around noon.

A third occupant, a woman, remained in critical condition at the Cayman Islands Hospital on Tuesday.

Police issued an appeal for any witnesses that may have seen either boat earlier in the day or on the evening of the collision.

The Pepper Jelly, a white 32‑foot Scarab centre console boat with two engines, registered to Mango Jam Charters, is said to have docked in Camana Bay where several passengers disembarked, before departing with three occupants and re-entering the North Sound where the collision took place. Police believe the boat left Camana Bay sometime after 7pm.

The Pepper Jelly capsized as a result of the crash. All three occupants of the boat were able to swim to shore and were not injured.

The second, a 24-foot Hurricane Deck boat, has a white hull with a dark blue stripe and a light green bimini top. It is said to have last been seen in the Starfish Point area at around 7:30pm, when it departed to travel back across the North Sound.

Photos of the boats are available on the RCIPS website. Anyone with information is asked to call 649‑4501.