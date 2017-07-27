After seven rounds of the Tradeview Markets Corporate Summer Touch Rugby League 2017, squad numbers are being tested and players are having to dig deep into their physical reserves as the summer heats up, organizers said in a press release.

Premier League

In the Premier League, Island Air tops the table but only because Delta has played one game less to date. In their match in Round 3, Delta beat their closest rivals 5-4. Delta’s strength lies in their ability to score tries from any positions, with Jyoti “Bok” Choi, “Smiley” Riley Mullen and “Westy” West topping their scoring charts. Genesis is in third, and Heineken Red Stars are in fourth. Maples 1 and Kalo Advisors are nipping at their heels and will look to overtake in Round 8.

Invitational Division

The Invitational Division (previously the league known as Division 2) has Collas Crill still on top, even though they have played one game less. Oliver Dunford is the summer’s top try scorer for the moment with 13. They lead on points difference from Fund Fiduciary Partners Under-16s, both having won 5 and lost 1.

With a number of players returning from school, The FFP U-16s will be pushing hard for the top spot. Their ability to get the girls into try scoring positions serves them well, as female scorers get double points.

MUFG continues to break records with an average of 10 points per game. They have a very strong female contingent, including Jess Deegenaars, Agueda Blake, Monette Windsor and Monique Henry.

Recreational Division

The Recreational Division has now been split into two: Division A and B. DMS is riding high in Division A, winning six out of seven games to date. They have an experienced core on their team, including Johnny Doak. GCM is not far behind, before a gap opens up to the rest. Meanwhile, Grant Thornton is comfortably mid-table.

In Division B, Island Heritage leads by the narrowest of margins (1 point) against the Cayman Turtles U-14s. The Turtles suffered their first defeat against Campbells, having to circumnavigate Cayman National XV Rugby prop forward Pete de Vere.

The rest of the teams are evenly matched, the press release states.