A group of children eager to have fun and learn more about the Bible attended East End Church of Christ Bible Camp last week.

Daniel Mayfield, minister of the East End Church of Christ, who arranged the Bible camp, said the camp taught each young participant about Jesus and the Bible in a child-friendly atmosphere. Day-to-day activities consisted of games, crafts, bible study, snack time and singing.

The three-day camp, which was attended by 50 children, wrapped up last Thursday. Volunteers from visiting Bible study group MacArthur Church of Christ, out of Oklahoma, and members of the East End church taught at the camp.

“We did a number of things with the kids; every day there were activities combined with learning Bible verses … we also gave away 50 backpacks and cool tie-dye T-shirts to everyone that attended … including the adults,” Mr. Mayfield said.

He said the bible camp went very well and organizers could not have asked for a better turnout. He said he was very impressed, while teaching Bible class, by how much the children knew the Bible.

“Coming from the United States, when we do a vacation Bible school, very often most of the kids visiting have no knowledge, or very little knowledge about the Bible. Here it was very obvious that the kids knew a lot more … it was very obvious a number of them were being taught the Bible at home, in school and church … this country is extremely blessed,” he said.

Volunteers said they had so much fun interacting with the kids that they hope to return next year for the Bible camp.