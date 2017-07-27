50 years ago: Women’s Guild celebrates anniversary in North Side

In the July 26, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, “North Side News” correspondent Nettie McCoy wrote:

“The Women’s Guild here held its 19th anniversary on the 20th. There were delegates from Bodden Town and George Town branches of the Guild who rendered musical selections, and a few items were rendered by the members of this branch.

“Miss E. Wood presided at the meeting and the guest speaker for the evening was Mrs. Joyce Williams. She brought a very interesting address on the theme ‘The Gift You Have’.

“Miss F.L. Bodden, Presbyterial Secretary, was also present and spoke to Guild members. A very profitable and enjoyable service was brought to a close by the singing of ‘Blest be the Tie that Binds.’

“Those returning to their ships recently were Mr. Carsley Rivers, Mr. Walter Brown and Mr. William Miller. Mr. Samuel Powery also left on the 24th to return to his ship. These men are all employees of N.B.C.

“Mr. Judson McCoy arrived on the 19th from N.B.C and Miss Emily Ebanks from Jamaica, where she is a student at Shortwood College.

“On Sunday 23rd, the M.V. Inagua Spray called to George Town for the night, giving the crew a few hours with their families. Capt. Ned Miller and Messrs. Justin Ebanks and Berkley Bodden are all from this district. The ship was en route to Kuwait via Trinidad.”

In the same edition, correspondent Charles Dixon wrote in the “East End Echos:”

“Mr. Alva Suckoo took as his bride Virginia Lucille Pearson on Sunday, July 23. The wedding was in the Church of God Full Gospel Hall at 5 p.m. The ceremony was conducted by Pastor R. Arch. The bride wore a dress of chantilly lace done in tiers with a beautiful headdress. Miss Carol Pearson was her chief and Misses Zola Carter, Margaret Rose Conolly and Elaine McLaughlin were bridesmaids. Oswald Rankine, Linford Pierson, Byron Conolly and Rushbrook McLaughlin were groomsmen.

“Arriving from Miami on the 17th after spending a short vacation were Mr. and Mrs. Osgood Christian.

“Mr. Chesly Conolly returned from the U.S. on the 17th to spend his vacation.

“Mrs. Clareta McLaughlin returned from Jamaica on the 17th after spending a short vacation with friends.”