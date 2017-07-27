JEMIMA FORBES

Tired of your current wardrobe but don’t want to make the trip to Miami for your dose of retail therapy? Discover some style inspiration right here in Cayman at the Summer Sizzle 2017 Fashion Show on July 29. For one night only, the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa’s ballroom will transform into a fashionista’s paradise from 7 to 10 p.m. The event comes a week after the popular Summer Sizzle BVI Show in Tortola, which attracts hundreds of fashion-lovers to its catwalks each year.

The independent Summer Sizzle fashion show in Cayman will feature designer clothing collections for men, women and children from two island retailers, Jaya’s Fashion and Reflections, as well as other surprise entertainment. Ticketholders will be able to grab a drink and then sit back and indulge in a night of glamour and sophistication as models strut down the catwalk in time to some upbeat tunes.

Attendees will also be able to purchase a few select pieces from the show. There will also be some special giveaways to look forward to on the night along with some great discounts for certain ticket holders.

Standard tickets for the show cost $50 in advance or $75 on the night, while gold pass tickets are $75 in advance or $100 on the door and include a 10 percent discount on any items purchased at the event. VIP tickets are also available at $100 in advance or $125 at the event. The VIP ticket includes free refreshments, a 20 percent discount off the modeled clothing, and the opportunity to sit in the front row.

For more information on the event, drop into Reflections or call 326-5554. Tickets will also be available to purchase at the door on the night of the show.