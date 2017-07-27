Get ready for a weekend filled with laughter.

Executive Services presents the Laughter Lounge on Saturday, featuring Mike Troy from “Chappelle’s Show,” and comedian “Sinck” from BET “ComicView.”

There will actually be two shows on the same day: the Gospel Comedy Show and the Laughter Lounge.

Laughter Lounge

It has been nearly two months since the last Laughter Lounge, so no doubt the Cayman public is more than ready to laugh once again. This show will be held at Margaritaville on the waterfront from 8:30-11:30 p.m., featuring acts from the international comedy circuit, including Troy and “Sinck” on the main stage. This event is for those ages 18 and older.

Gospel Comedy Show

This show doubles as a fundraiser and runs from 6-8 p.m. at The Family Life Centre, 22 Academy Way (corner of Walkers Road and Academy Way). It is for all ages, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Agape Church and the Covenant Moravian Church.

The Gospel Comedy Show and Fundraiser will be hosted by Brother Recardo, and comedian “Sinck” will open for headliner Troy, who was recently awarded 2017 McDonald’s Gospelfest Comedian of the Year. He is also currently touring with Bishop Hezekiah Walker.

Mike Troy

Mike Troy is an American comedian who has hosted many comedy shows abroad. He is one of New York’s most versatile comedians and has performed stand-up in England, Germany, Japan, Italy, Holland and the Caribbean. In the U.S. he is been seen on two seasons of “The Dave Chappelle Show,” “The Dave Attel Show” and “The Jon Stewart Show” on Comedy central. He has also appeared on “Showtime at the Apollo” airing on NBC-TV, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam,” “MTV Snaps,” VH1’s “Hard Rock Live,” Fox’s “Uptown Comedy Club” and the “Comedy Factory” in Holland. Troy’s recent television appearances include BET’s “ComicView” and “Shop Talk” (cast member). He has also appeared in “One Life To Live” (recurring role) on ABC and “Law & Order” on NBC, along with starring in several commercials, including Lugz Urban Gear, Sprite, Heineken, McDonald’s and Burger King. He has shared the comedy stage with Paul Mooney, Steve Harvey, Sinbad, Kevin Hart, Wanda Sykes and the late great George Carlin.

His sundry styles and wide range of topics work everywhere from the pulpit to international opera houses.

He has opened for musical performers including Chaka Kahn, Maxwell, K.D. Lang, Phil Collins, Gladys Knight, Third World, Bob Skaggs, Bare Naked Ladies, The Whispers and The O’Jays.

Tickets for the Gospel Comedy Show are for sale at Executive Services, Agape Church, G’s & Gents, and D’s Jewelry. They are $20 for adults and $10 for children.

Tickets for the Laughter Lounge are available at Executive Services and Margaritaville downtown at $20 for general admission and $30 for reserved table seating. Food and beverages are available for purchase. For more information on both events, call 326-4510 or email [email protected]