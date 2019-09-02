The Department of Planning will host an information session on the planning application and permit process at the Family Life Centre this week.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, 5 Sept. from 9:30‑11:30am.

A press release from the department stated that the aim of the session will be to provide information and guidance on the planning process to people in the development community “so as to reduce delays in the application submission process”.

Topics that will be covered include planning application submission process, planning application review process, permit application submission process, permit application review process, submitting re-reviews and modification of approved plans, releasing permits and certificate of occupancy process.

Anyone interested in going to the session can confirm their attendance via email at [email protected]