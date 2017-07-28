NEW: Accident: Truck rolls on Crewe Road

Crewe Road was closed to traffic Friday night after two vehicles collided in front of the Rubis gas station near the airport.

A small white four-door passenger car collided with a white Isuzu truck, and the truck flipped over on its side. Police did not confirm whether any serious injuries occurred.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene. After 10 p.m., the truck was hauled upright and taken away on a tow truck. The road was opened to traffic shortly thereafter.

The small white car appeared to have damage to its front end.