Police seized 80 ganja plants being grown in an open lot in North Side Tuesday morning.

According to a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, police officers carried out a search of the area just after 9 a.m., acting on a tip from the public.

No arrests were made.

“We would like to thank and commend those members of the community who contacted us for working with us to prevent the use and spread of drugs throughout the districts,” said Inspector Rudi Gordon, Neighbourhood Inspector for the Eastern Districts.