Driver dies in collision with dump truck

Police have confirmed that a 63-year-old man from Bodden Town was killed when his car and a dump truck collided this morning.

The crash between the silver Toyota Noah and the truck occurred around 11:20am on Bodden Town Road, near Governor Russell Beach, in Bodden Town.

Police said the dump truck had been travelling westbound and the Toyota eastbound when they collided.

The driver of the Toyota was trapped inside the vehicle and was extricated by officers from the Cayman Islands Fire Service, before being transported by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck was not injured, police said.

As of 4:45pm, police said they were continuing to divert traffic on Bodden Town Road at Condor Road and Anton Bodden Drive, but said the roadway is expected to reopen within the hour.

Anyone with information relating to the collision can contact the RCIPS Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254.