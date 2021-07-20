Accident closes section of Bodden Town Road

Traffic is being diverted on Bodden Town Road, near Governor Russell Beach, following a serious two-vehicle collision between a car and a dump truck.

Police are diverting eastbound traffic onto Condor Road and westbound traffic onto Anton Bodden Drive. These diversions are expected to remain in place for some time, police said.

Police did not give any information on the conditions of anyone involved in the crash.

