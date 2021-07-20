Three arrested for alleged theft of jet ski

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of taking a conveyance without authority after a jet ski was reported stolen over the weekend.

Shortly after 8pm on Saturday, 17 July, officers received a report that a jet ski had been stolen from an address on Rum Point Drive, the police said in a press release.

The following day, the owner of the jet ski told the police he had seen it being trailered by another vehicle on Frank Sound Road and had followed it. Officers met the owner at that location where they were told he had confronted the people in the other vehicle who then unhooked the trailer and fled.

Officers conducted a search based on the description of the vehicle and its registration number that the jet ski owner provided, and found it along Sea View Road, according to the press release. Police stopped the vehicle and arrested the three occupants – two men, ages 33 of George Town and 23 of North Side; and a woman, 24, from North Side.

They have been granted bail and the investigations are continuing, police said. According to the press release, the “jet ski was forensically examined and returned to the owner”.