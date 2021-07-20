Drone Making Workshop

You’re Invited to…

Build and fly your very own drone!

Dear Enterprise Cayman members,

If you’re a resident of the Cayman Islands between the ages of 16yrs and 19yrs, you are invite to attend our hands-on workshop that will take participants on an immersive summer learning experience.

Learn all about drone technology and meet the experts. The event takes place at the University College of the Cayman Islands from 8am to 3pm – 21 & 22nd of August, 2021.

The registration fee is CI $50 per student and includes breakfast, lunch and all of the workshop equipment and materials to build and take home your very own drone.

Space is limited and RSVP’s are required.