Stuart Mailer to lead Introduction to Cayman’s Woodlands Guided Tours

The Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park invites the public to a tour series called Introduction to Cayman’s Woodlands with Stuart Mailer.

In his first tour—titled “Tree Identification”—Mr. Mailer will be applying the book Wild Trees of the Cayman Islands written by Fred Burton, as a guide in identifying trees found in Cayman’s woodlands.

Attendees can bring along a copy of the book or purchase one at the Botanic Park’s gift shop. That tour will take place on Sunday 25th July.

The second tour in the two-part series, called “Park and Woodland Walk” will feature Native Trees and Bird Watching. This tour is set for Sunday 8th August.

Both tours will take place at the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm at a cost of CI$25 each or a discounted fee of CI$40 for both.

Interested persons are asked to book spaces for this upcoming series, email [email protected] or call 947-9462 .

More on Stuart Mailer

A graduate of the University of the West Indies Mr. Mailer received his Science degree in both Biology and Geology. He is the former Environmental Programmes Manager of the National Trust for the Cayman Islands and is one of the islands’ most trusted Nature Guide and local bird watching expert. He was recently appointed to the National Conservation Council.

With Cayman’s borders closed to tourism, Mr. Mailer has spearheaded a volunteer project at the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park, surveying native vegetation on the nature trail, with a goal of obtaining the Park international recognition as a Tropical Important Plant Area.