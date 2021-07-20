‘Till Love Do Us Part’ at Prospect Playhouse

For playwrights, there is no greater feeling than hearing their words come to life on the stage.

Kirsty Halliday of Thespian & Proud has already had the good fortune (and talent) to experience that thrill, when her ‘Risk Assessment’ piece was performed at the Edinburgh Fringe to great reviews. Broadwaybaby.com said it was “a short and almost perfectly formed whistle stop tour of fourth wave feminism, which is definitely worth seeing”, while The Feminist Fringe said it “leaves you in fits of giggles one minute and gut wrenchingly punctured the next”.

Riding the wave of that success, Halliday has penned a short play, titled ‘Till Love Do Us Part’ about one couple’s journey through dating, marriage, trying to start a family, and beyond.

It will be performed at the Prospect Playhouse Theatre on Sunday evening from 5-6pm, with Lorna Fitzgerald and Liam Oko starring in the story of Jen and Simon, a couple of young professionals starting a life together.

Although this is an external event, not a Cayman Drama Society production, all proceeds will be going to CDS training for in-house scholarships.

Please note: This has a recommended PG-16 rating due to adult language and content, and there is a trigger warning (spoilers mentioned) for pregnancy loss.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students. Buy online here.