Off-duty police officer involved in crash

A motorcycle rider was seriously injured when his bike collided with an SUV driven by an off-duty police officer on Saturday evening.

Police said the collision occurred around 6:40pm on Shamrock Road, by Poindexter Road.

Both vehicles had been travelling westbound when they collided.

The rider of the motorcycle received serious but non-life-threatening injuries, including a serious injury to the leg, and was transported by private vehicle to the Cayman Islands Hospital, police said.

The driver of the SUV was not injured. The officer was tested for alcohol at the scene, with negative result, police said.

An investigation is ongoing and is being overseen by a police inspector, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said in a statement.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or who may have any information can contact the Traffic & Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via on 949-7777, or via our RCIPS website.