Driver crashed car into wall while fleeing from police

Police have warned a 19-year-old driver that they intend to prosecute him after he crashed his car into a wall in West Bay early on Sunday morning while fleeing from a police checkpoint.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said officers had been conducting vehicle checks near Yacht Drive in West Bay around 12:30am on Sunday when a white Honda Civic failed to stop at the checkpoint and sped away.

Police attempted to follow the car, using lights and sirens, but officers lost sight of the vehicle, the RCIPS said in a statement.

They carried out a search of the area and found the car had hit a wall near Genevieve Bodden Drive and overturned, ending up on the grassy verge of West Bay Road.

The Cayman Islands Fire Service and the ambulance service attended the scene.

The driver was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he is believed to be receiving treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver, from West Bay, was warned for intended prosecution for several driving offences related to this incident.