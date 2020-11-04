Attempted robbery in George Town

Police are investigating the attempted robbery of a man in George Town on Tuesday night.

Just after 10:15pm, police were dispatched to a medical facility off Smith Road, near Maple Road, where it was reported that two men tried to rob a man while he was leaving the premises.

The robbers approached the facility and demanded that the man hand over his wallet.

Police said the man told officers that he immediately ran back into the facility, secured the door and called 9-1-1.

The men were believed to have left the location on a motorcycle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station on 949-4222.