Woman charged in stabbing case

A 35-year-old-woman of George Town has been charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent after she allegedly stabbed a man.

Police said the stabbing occurred on Sunday, 1 Nov. at a residence in George Town.

The victim, who was known to the woman, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and remained in hospital Wednesday undergoing treatment.

The woman appeared in court Wednesday and was granted bail with conditions. She is scheduled to appear in court again on 13 Nov.