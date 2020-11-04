Opa! A taste of Greece at Ave Restaurant

As no one can travel easily right now, particularly by ship, The Kimpton Seafire’s Ave Restaurant is taking diners on a culinary journey through the Mediterranean over the coming months.

Thursdays for the next six weeks mark the first stop on the voyage – Greece. You can sample the flavours from this exotic locale, famous for its ouzo and moussaka, in a family-style feast whether gathering around the table is a time-honoured tradition.

There will be a live DJ and musician supplying the tunes, along with dancers in a spotlight performance and the chance to smash (specialised) plates while yelling “Opa!”

Considering the year it’s been, a little plate-smashing could go a long way to relieving some stress.

Reservations start at 6pm and dinner is $45 per person (exclusive of beverages and gratuity), which includes appetisers, entrees and desserts.

For more information and to make reservations, call 746-0000 or email [email protected].