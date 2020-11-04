Opa! A taste of Greece at Ave Restaurant

Starts this Thursday

By
Vicki Wheaton
-
Immerse yourself in this Mediterranean jewel through food, dancing and song.

As no one can travel easily right now, particularly by ship, The Kimpton Seafire’s Ave Restaurant is taking diners on a culinary journey through the Mediterranean over the coming months.

Thursdays for the next six weeks mark the first stop on the voyage – Greece. You can sample the flavours from this exotic locale, famous for its ouzo and moussaka, in a family-style feast whether gathering around the table is a time-honoured tradition.

There will be a live DJ and musician supplying the tunes, along with dancers in a spotlight performance and the chance to smash (specialised) plates while yelling “Opa!”

Considering the year it’s been, a little plate-smashing could go a long way to relieving some stress.

Reservations start at 6pm and dinner is $45 per person (exclusive of beverages and gratuity), which includes appetisers, entrees and desserts.

For more information and to make reservations, call 746-0000 or email [email protected].

