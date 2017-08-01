Tower, a strategic communications agency, recently added two Caymanian students, Parker Godwin and Stefan Langlois, to its team as summer interns.

Mr. Godwin, 21, is a senior at the University of South Alabama, where he is double majoring in marketing and management. He has previously had intern experience at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman and at Carey Olsen. “Tower strives to make a difference in the community, not only through its charitable and pro-bono work, but also in offering training and educational opportunities for Cayman’s young people,” Mr. Godwin said. “Given my passion for business and sport, and with clients that also include local sports teams and the Spirit of Sports initiative, Tower was the perfect fit for me. Spending time throughout my summer gaining valuable experience has made me ever-determined to work in marketing upon completion of my degree.”

Mr. Langlois, 19, recently completed his first year at Bishops University, Canada, where he is pursuing a degree in economics. After stints in Cayman companies such as Al La Kebab, Books & Books, Cayman Music School, CI Precast, Blackbeard’s and the Liquor Outlet, he was eager to gain experience in Cayman’s media and communications industry.

“The team are smart, fun, creative, and good at what they do,” he said of his colleagues at Tower. “Creating innovative and high quality work is a high priority.

“The knowledge and experience I have gained in one summer is incredible,” he said. “The agency’s client list is diverse and growing, which allowed me to work on a number of exciting projects in different industries.”

“We couldn’t have been happier to welcome Parker and Stefan,” said Lynne Byles, managing director of Tower. “Seeing young Caymanians studying in areas related to marketing is very exciting for us, and we are happy to support this however we can. We encourage aspiring marketers in Cayman to reach out to us for work experience or for any other ways we might be able to assist.”

Tower plans to launch a formal internship program which will provide opportunities for vacation work as well as those studying locally.

“We have a wide range of interesting and varied roles for potential interns looking for a taste of communications and marketing,” Ms. Byles said. “Developing, mentoring and training the best young Caymanian talent is a priority for us, and we look forward to providing genuine career pathways for those looking to enter the industry.

CUC achieves Gold level certification

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd. has achieved the Gold level “Investors in People” accreditation after a rigorous review process recently conducted by Investors in People International of the United Kingdom.

The Investors in People Standard was developed in the late 1980s by a partnership of leading businesses as a tool to improve the skills of the workforce in the U.K., and is overseen by the U.K. Commission for Employment and Skills.

CUC is one of three organizations in the Cayman Islands to have been officially recognized as having attained this standard following the assessment by independent external assessors. The key objective of the renewal assessments is to appraise the organization’s position against the current version of the IIP Standard (which has been revised since CUC’s initial award in 2006), the press release states.

As part of the renewal process, the IIP Assessor interviewed a cross section of the company’s staff.

CUC President and CEO Richard Hew, said the firm is “delighted to have attained this standard. It speaks to the ongoing investment which the company is making in its employees, the majority of whom are Caymanians. The focus has always been on developing our employees to reach their full potential at all levels in the company.”

The Standard helps organizations improve performance and achieve objectives through the management and development of their people.

CUC’s manager of Human Resources and Employee Development, Phil Jackson, said, “A company achieving IIP Gold level Accreditation has demonstrated strong leadership, a compelling vision, and a culture of continuous improvement. At CUC, IIP has helped to strengthen its core values and how each employee contributes to company targets. We have seen improvements in customer service, safety, goal setting and performance measurement as a direct result of IIP.”

RE/MAX Cayman office ranked No. 1 in region

RE/MAX Cayman Islands is the #1 ranked office in the Caribbean and Central American region for RE/MAX in the first half of 2017.

Kim Lund, owner/broker of RE/MAX Cayman Islands, ranked No. 1 Producer for Residential, as well as Residential and Commercial. James Bovell, also owner/broker of RE/MAX Cayman Islands, ranked No. 2 Producer for Residential, as well as Residential and Commercial. Michael Binckes, sales associate, ranked No. 3 for Residential, as well as Residential and Commercial.

For the first half of the year, RE/MAX Cayman Islands had more than 500 listings. The number of properties sold by RE/MAX year-to-date is 215, a 28 percent increase over the same period in 2016.

Mr. Lund said, “The incredible increase in solds so far this year is a great testament to our agents who continuously provide the best customer service to our clients.”

PwC to host seminar on compliance

A seminar aimed at helping local financial services firms carry out their own “compliance health check” will be held at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort on Aug. 9.

Experts from PwC, in partnership with FTS, a local management consulting and training services firm, will make presentations. PwC Partner Robert Stanier will be joined by other speakers and panelists, including Don Ebanks from DMS, and Peter Colegate from Appleby.

“We are looking forward to the seminar as it will be an opportunity for compliance professionals to enhance their internal compliance programs and assurance functions,” Mr. Stanier said. “The ability of a firm to carry out this type of exercise can be key to preparing for other external assessments and also serves as an ongoing risk management tool,” he added.

Paul Byles, director of FTS, said the seminar is the direct result of demand from previous seminar participants.

“Many compliance professionals are aware of the internal compliance audit process but are keen to improve their existing approaches. This seminar will help them to achieve that” Mr. Byles said.

The seminar is aimed at compliance professionals, internal audit personnel and CEOs.

Participants are encouraged to sign up by Aug. 7. Anyone interested should register for “Compliance Health Check” at www.ftscayman.com.

Seminars on nonprofit law

The government is holding several seminars on the Non-Profit Organization Law, which took effect Tuesday, to educate the public about the new legislation. The sessions will be in room 1038 of the Government Administration Building, and are scheduled for Aug. 9 from 2-3 p.m., Aug. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Aug. 23 from 10-11 a.m., and Aug. 29 from 2-3 p.m. They will cover the definitions of nonprofit organizations, legal requirements for NPOs, and the benefits associated with charities signing up to the NPO register. All businesses operating as charities must register as NPOs.

For more information, contact Policy Officer Wilbur Welcome at [email protected] in the Department of Financial Services Policy and Legislation.