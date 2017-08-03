There is no shortage of interesting sites and attractions in East End, many of which can be explored by bike.

One visiting American family from New Jersey opted for that mode of transport Thursday, as they took part in an EcoRides Cycling tour with guide Shane Edwards.

Brian Seibert, traveling with sons Patrick and Shawn and family members Denise, Taylor and Brian Hucke, visited some caves in the district, the East End Heritage Field and the blow holes, after being picked up from the Marriott Resort Grand Cayman and being transported to East End to begin their bike ride.

“Yesterday we got to go to Rum Point on the catamaran. Today, we are enjoying the cycling tour with Shane Edwards. We were amazed at how friendly everybody is,” Brian Seibert said.

Son Shawn was impressed by Cayman’s mangoes. “The tour is pretty good and the mangoes too,” he said.

His brother Patrick said it was fun visiting the Cayman Islands. “We got to go to the beach, try the restaurants, scuba dive … It’s very warm but that’s OK,” he said.

EcoRides Cycling Tours offers rides around East End, highlighting the natural and scenic sites of the district.

“It’s a great way to explore the island, find out about the local history and get in some exercise. It also offers guests the opportunity to try local fruits and foods along the way,” said Mr. Edwards.

He admits he loves his job. At the age of 47, he says he cannot think of a better combination – enjoying nature and at the same time getting some exercise. “I love it, It is a big change from being [behind] a desk,” he said.

He pointed out that his tours get high ratings on TripAdvisor, but insists it’s not just his abilities as a tour guide that draws the good reviews. “It’s not just me, it’s because East End is a very special place.”