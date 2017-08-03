50 years ago: Fire destroys family’s house

In the Aug. 2, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, “North Side News” correspondent Nettie McCoy wrote:

“During the early hours of Sunday morning, the dwelling house of Mrs. Lorena Connolly was destroyed by fire and everything that she and her children owned was burnt up. Her son was sleeping alone in the house and it is not quite certain what started the fire as the place was ablaze when he awoke.”

The column also included a short report on a visiting seminarian student:

“During the past week, Mr. Harry Bodden of Bodden Town, who is a student of the United Theological Seminary in Jamaica, has been visiting in the district here. He has finished two years of his course, and will be returning shortly to complete his training for the Holy Ministry. On Sunday, he conducted Divine Worship at 9 a.m. in the church and 4:30 p.m. in the hall at Old Man Bay. He also assisted in the Sunday School.

“He brought very challenging and inspiring messages, and the attendance was very good. It is felt that when he completes his training, he will be able to take his place quite competently among his fellow ministers. We wish for him every good blessing in his career.”

There was also news of people from the district coming and going from Cayman.

“Mr. Olney Ebanks left recently for Miami to check with the doctor on his eyes, having had an operation there some time ago.

“On Saturday, July 29, Mrs. Ditha Ebanks and her two granddaughters, Patricia and Emily, left for Jacksonville for a visit and also to attend the wedding of her son Lloyd.

“Mrs. David Ebanks also left on the same plane to Miami for medical aid.

“Mr. David Whittaker left on the July 30 to join the S.S. Imperial St. Lawrence.

“Returning on July 21 from Jamaica were Mr. Robert Whittaker, Miss Rebie Whittaker, Mrs. Lucille Parsons and her son Deryck.

“Leaving for Honduras on Friday were Mrs. William Miller, Mrs. Berkley Bodden and grandson; Mrs. Dorothy Miller, Mr. Ricardo Ebanks and Dena Hydes.”