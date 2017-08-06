The Cayman Islands golf team took third place in the Hoerman Cup at the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships in the Dominican Republic, the best showing by the Cayman team since the championship was hosted on island in 2008, the Cayman Islands Golf Association said in a press release.

First place was taken by the Dominican Republic, followed by Puerto Rico.

“The six-man team from Cayman of Michael Wight, Payten Wight, Brian Ross, Andrew Jarvis, Aaron Jarvis and Justin Hastings played some great golf over the four day tournament (July 30 to Aug. 5) around a testing golf course made harder by the weather conditions, with blustery winds and some heavy rain showers,” the press release states. “The best four scores our of six on each day are used to determine the outcome.”

CIGA President Paul Woodhouse said, “We are incredibly proud of what these players have achieved. Every member of the team contributed to this great result; they had a fantastic team spirit. It’s a long, high-pressured week of golf, extremely demanding both physically and mentally, and it’s very easy to lose focus or get down on yourself.”

He thanked Erick Fowler, team coach and director of golf at the North Sound Golf Club “for his invaluable role in keeping spirits and morale up and working so supportively with everyone to make this one of the best weeks ever in Cayman golf history.”

While the Caribbean Amateur Championship is a team event and there are no prizes for individuals, there were some outstanding performances over the course of the event, the press release notes.

Justin Hastings, who at 13 years old is the youngest player in these championships, made “an amazing Hoerman Cup debut” with four low scoring rounds of 75,74,74 and a final day 73. He finished in eighth place in the field of 50 of the best players in the region.

Aaron Jarvis, 14, was also playing in his first Hoerman Cup. “He acquitted himself well shooting rounds of 78, 75 76, and 74, and his older brother Andrew, who is 18 years old and playing in the event for a third time, scored well, particularly on the last two days with a 72 and a 74,” the press release states.

Woodhouse also thanked all of the sponsors and the teams at North Sound Golf Club and The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club for their support in running the national team qualifiers and specifically for these championships.

Cayman is the host nation for the 2018 Caribbean Amateur Championships – July 30 to Aug. 3. It is expected to bring around 75 of the region’s best male and female golfers to the island.

For information, go to www.ciga.ky.