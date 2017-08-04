The Kensington Hellcats edged out a 7-6 win over Maples in week 6 of the Cayman Islands Flag Football Association’s Premier League last Saturday at the Annex.

Maples relied on veteran QB Chris Lebeau and was the first team to score when Lebeau pitched the ball to David Taylor, who found rookie Steven Menzel in the end zone.

The Hellcats’ charge was led by quarterback William Peguero Jr. Late in the fourth quarter, rookie Abdul Patterson had an amazing run, giving his team the field position they desperately needed. Peguero found rookie Austin Jones for a pass in the end zone, which tied the game. Nick Bush’s extra-point kick put the Hellcats on top.

Women’s side

In the women’s game, the Subway Lady Predators clinched their first victory, defeating the Red Stripe Wolverines 6-0. On the first play of the game, Lady Predators’ Kim David ran the ball from her own 20-yard line, scoring the team’s only touchdown.

On the defensive side, players such as Shanice Bodden and Nekita Saintvil from the Wolverines and Shekira Davis from the Lady Predators made some key tackles on the line of scrimmage.

The Maples Jaguars played the Greenhouse Lynx for the second time this season, and the Lynx won 14-7. Bernadette Beckles and Latoya Cover scored the two touchdowns for the Lynx, with Yasmin James and Cover converting the extra points. For Maples, Kayla Robinson scored a touchdown, with Nikki Ebanks executing the extra point.

Night game

The Island Heritage Predators faced off against the Maples Knights as the lights shone on the field, ending in a 7-6 victory for the Predators with a touchdown by Kaleb Ebanks. The Knights were led by quarterback Tyler Lee, who ran the ball into the end zone.

An overtime game

The only game to see overtime on Saturday was the match-up between the HSM Vipers and the Tribe Tattoo Lady Sharks. The Vipers won 12-6.

Week 7 of the Cayman Islands Flag Football Association’s Premier League season continues on Aug. 12 at Ed Bush field.