In week eight of Cayman Islands Flag Football, the Greenhouse Lynx and the Tribe Tattoo Lady Sharks managed to hold each other from scoring at Ed Bush field, despite best efforts throughout the first half, with notable stops by Lady Sharks’ Courtisha Ebanks.

In the final 10 minutes of the game, Lynx quarterback Erica Bosch handed the ball to running back Camille Solomon for a 40-yard gain just shy of the goal line. Bosch then found Denicia Cranston twice, the first for Cranston’s first touchdown of the 2017 season and the second time for a one-point conversion. With only two minutes left, the Lady Sharks scored but the one-point conversion was blocked. The Lynx won 7-6.

MapleFS Knights vs. Kensington Hellcats

The MaplesFS Knights and Kensington Hellcats began the game with Hellcats rusher Michael Swaby sacking MaplesFS Knights quarterback Kevin Solomon almost immediately. Nigel Solomon scored for the Hellcats and the team went on to win 21-6.

HSM Vipers vs. Subway Lady Predators

The Lady Predators’ defense set the tone for the first half with an interception by Dianira Whittaker early in the game. Later, Jordyn Williams ran the ball but was stopped by the Vipers’ Jen Choice before she could score. Keeping the theme of strong defense that ran through the day, the Vipers’ Tanjana Campbell made an interception late in the game and scored, giving the undefeated Vipers an 18-0 win.

Red Stripe Wolverines vs. Maples Jaguars

After a scoreless first half, the second half opened with a series of strong runs by Agueda Blake to get the Wolverines’ offense down the field. Jaguars’ Krista Samuels, Somali Hall and Cyanna Martinez made some key tackles. The Wolverines had major deflections by Shinette Rhoden, resulting in the game going into scoreless overtime. After multiple attempts, Petulia Hayles of the Wolverines scored for the win, 6–0.

Island Heritage Predators vs. Burger King Panthers

The two teams met for the third time since the season began, and the Panthers won again, 7-0.

Burger King Panthers vs. Maples

The teams played Monday night at the Annex field. After a scoreless first half, the Panthers took control and won 12-0.

Tribe Tattoo Lady Sharks vs. Red Stripe Wolverines

The Lady Sharks did not score in the first half, but notable completions were made by Krystle Barrett to advance the ball. Later, the Wolverines scored on a 60-yard pass to Tajae Grey that led them back to the goal line, but Lady Sharks’ defensive powerhouses Bianca Hunt and Judy Rivers ensured that they did not score. The Wolverines won 6-0.

The next round of games starts Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at the Ed Bush field. For more information, visit www.ciffa.ky.