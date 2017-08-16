50 years ago: Caymanians study abroad

In the Aug. 16, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, “Bodden Town Report” correspondent Floris McCoy wrote:

“Nurse Josie Solomon, after three months of hard study, returned home for two weeks well-earned vacation. Nurse Solomon is very involved in her studies and is doing extremely well. We want to congratulate her and encourage her as a very ambitious Caymanian.

“Leaving for England to study for one year was Miss Carlyn Hislop, former head teacher at the Primary School at Savannah. Miss Hislop is looking forward to hard work and studies and we wish her much success in this adventure. Accompanying her was her mother, Mrs. Dora Hislop, going to Freeport, to visit her other daughter.

“Mrs. Vienna Wood and son Hartwell went to Miami.

“Returning home to Port Richey, Florida, for a few weeks were the Donald Armstrongs.

“Mr. and Mrs. Olney Wood and children returned to the U.S.A. They took with them Mr. Carlton Wood.

“Arriving home after being in the U.S.A. with her little son for several months is Mrs. Selkirk Watler. Mr. Selkirk Watler also came home from his trip abroad.

“Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Miller, accompanied by sister Mrs. Lindal Berry, are here from New York. After a few days, Mr. Stalin Berry arrived here, son of Mrs. Lindal Berry.

“Messrs. Winsom Whittaker and Stephani Miller went to Jamaica to enjoy two weeks vacation.

“Mr. Marcus Thompson, employee of West India Shipping Co. arrived home this week.

“Mr. Walter Chisholm, an employee of NBC, returned to his job.

“Mr. and Mrs. Haig Bodden returned from their vacation.”