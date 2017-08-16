Weekend water interruptions

Homes and businesses on Shamrock Road, between Northward and Manse roads, as well as all adjoining roads, will experience water supply interruptions between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Water Authority – Cayman announced in a press release that the interruption is necessitated by a pipe-laying operation along Condor Road.

The pipe-laying work will be carried out at the junction of Condor and Shamrock roads, immediately adjacent to the pedestrian crossing, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., and is likely to impact traffic, the utility company stated.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane while work is carried out. Traffic signs will be posted in the general vicinity of the work.