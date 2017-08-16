More than 50 children in the Savannah/Newlands community are ready for the new school year, which begins for all students on Sept. 4.

The Bodden Town Progressives’ Back to School Community provided students ages 5-10 with new backpacks with school supplies on a first-come, first-served basis.

Kids not only got new supples, they were also treated to a “Back to School” bash with refreshments and a bouncy castle.

The event was hosted at the Savannah/Newlands Playing Field on Pedro Castle Road on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Progressives, around 250 children across the island are receiving the free school supplies.

“It was an absolute great and delightful day. The parents were grateful and the children were very happy with the supplies they received. We are grateful to all who assisted to make the day a special event,” said Heather Bodden of the Progressives.