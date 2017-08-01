The Cayman Islands Flag Football Association’s Premier League has held two action-packed weekends at the Annex Field in George Town.

Of the five men’s teams and six women’s teams in the premier leagues, two are undefeated so far.

On the men’s side, the Burger King Panthers, are having one of their best seasons. “We definitely aren’t the team we have been in past years, so there is a lot more weight for players to pick up. However, I have been proud in the way our men are coming out and playing with heart,” said team captain Brendon Malice.

Led by rookie quarterback Nick Misciosia, the Panthers have shown that it’s possible to win with players that may be new, but are committed to the process. Other rookies on the team are Travis Strachan and Adam Rivers.

The Panthers play next on Aug. 12 against the Island Heritage Predators at 6:30 p.m. at the Ed Bush Field.

On the women’s side, current reigning champions HSM Vipers are the only team remaining undefeated.

The Vipers also have a number of rookies on the team, including Paige Russell, Nathanya Tibbetts, Simone Chamberlain, Ericia Burke and Aaliyah Levy.

“It was important to us as a team that if we were adding to our roster, that we were adding a significant amount of rookies. For us, part of growing as a team is by bringing new people to the sport,” says captain Alicia Dixon.

Burke and Levy are current players in the youth league.

Led by quarterbacks Lisa Malice, Dionne Whittaker and Jessica Pawlik, the Vipers have scored 138 points across their six games played. The next team in the running behind them has a total of 46 points.

Their defense, led by Alicia Dixon, has allowed the least number of points this season.

“It’s been fun watching our ladies play, and not because of their record. What’s important to us as a coaching staff is that they are having fun. If you’re involved in sports, we all know that you can win some and lose some, but it’s important to us that they are having fun every game,” said coach Brendon Malice.

The Vipers’ next game will be on Aug. 12 against the Subway Lady Predators at 4:30 p.m. at the Ed Bush Field.

The Cayman Islands Flag Football Association’s Premier League is on a league-wide bye this weekend.