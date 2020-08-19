Flag Football resumes after 5-month break

On Friday, 14 Aug., the Cayman Islands Flag Football Association officially welcomed back its members to the field with the continuation of the 2020 Burger King Coed Flag Football Season at the Ed Bush Stadium in West Bay.

The sport, like all others in Cayman, came to an abrupt halt in mid-March as the COVID-19 crisis hit the islands.

The teams picked up where they left off in March, kicking off Week 3 action.

Shaking off the rust from the enforced lockdown break, a few teams took some time to get going, but it wasn’t long before teams like Coca Cola and the Shottas started lighting up the scoreboard.

Some great play and leadership could be seen from Coca Cola players with the team claiming victory against a retooled Kimpton Seafire team, which displayed talent but struggled with an evident lack of chemistry during the group’s first outing.

The Shottas continued their winning ways, but not without some electric plays from the Dolphin Discovery team who found the end zone with trick plays and clear chemistry.

Ultimately in this contest, the experience and playmaking of the Shottas would prove too much to handle with solid execution all around.

The results of Friday night’s games were as follows:

7pm games

Cayman Auto (18) vs Tribe Tattoo (19)

Coca Cola (27) vs Seafire (6)

8pm games

BnP BBQ (0) vs Burger Shack (6)

Popeyes (20) vs Balls Deep (7)

9pm games

Burger King (0) vs Magnum (6)

Shottas (33) vs Dolphin Discovery (12)

For the start of week 4 on Monday, 17 Aug., Deloitte came out blazing against a Seafire team that found itself still struggling to put the new pieces together, even though the players showed potential and glimpses of explosiveness.

Ultimately, last year’s A League title contender proved to be too much to handle.

The second round of games featured Dolphin Discovery who came to play, seeking redemption from their Week 3 defeat and showcasing the team’s drive and persistence, and consistent improvement from season to season.

Facing off against another young coed team, the Magnum Chargers, Dolphin Discovery battled their way to win on the heels of head-turning plays on both sides of the ball.

On the other field, the nine-time champs, Burger Shack, were handed their first loss of the season by Coca Cola, who was riding off of momentum from Week 3.

The last game of the night was a tough one for Shottas, who were coming in hot off their Week 3 win. However, it was Popeyes’ defensive prowess that made the difference, shutting out the Shottas for the entire game and handing them their first loss of 2020.

The results of Monday night’s games were as follows:

7pm games

BnP BBQ (0) vs Tribe Tattoo (6)

Deloitte (21) vs Seafire (0)

8pm games

Dolphin Discovery (28) vs Magnum Chargers (27)

Burger Shack (14) vs Coca Cola (15)

9pm games

Balls Deep (20) vs Maples (6)

Popeyes (22) vs Shottas (0)

The 2020 Burger King Coed Flag Football League continues this Friday, 21 Aug., starting at 7pm, with the following matchups:

7pm games

Cayman Auto vs BnP BBQ

Burger King vs Dolphin Discovery

8pm games

Shottas vs Maples

Popeyes vs Magnum

9pm games

Burger Shack vs Deloitte

Coca Cola vs Tribe Tattoo

Match report submitted by William Peguero Jr.