Hellcats tame the Wolves

With playoffs approaching, teams sought to solidify their place in the post-season on Saturday in Week 7 of the Cayman Islands Flag Football Association Premier League.

After a 20‑7 win in week three, the fourth place Miller Lite Hellcats looked to top the second place Uncle Clem’s Wolves for the second time this season. Hellcats came out strong and determined to break the Wolves’ back-to-back winning streak.

In the first quarter, Hellcats quarterback Kevin Solomon found a streaking Perry Levy for a 50‑yard touchdown and a 7‑0 lead. Wolves defence worked hard to hold the Hellcats with several tackles by Demetri Chambers and Joshua Mcfarlane, including a sack from Timothy Coulson.

The Wolves offence looked to answer back as quarterback Jordan Stubblefield moved the ball downfield, with completions to Alex Pascal and David Taylor, while running back Jaryd Bodden gashed the Hellcats defence.

In their first red-zone drive, Stubblefield looked to receiver Ernesto Ebanks but was ultimately denied by Deandre Simpson, who managed to turn the ball over with an interception.

In the second half, Hellcats defensive linemen William Peguero and Tito Solomon flustered the Wolves offence for a handful of sacks, while rookie Adam Apolinar made his mark in the league, managing to pitch two intense sacks on Stubblefield, adding to the team’s overall momentum.

Joseph Tatum of the Hellcats iced the game with a field goal for a 9‑0 win.

Up next, the RedStripe Wolverines and the HSM Vipers took the field. The Vipers had five back-to-back wins from the beginning of the season; however, that streak ended when they went up against the Lynx in week 5.

Wolverines, on the other hand, having lost their first two games, managed to win five back-to-back games, and seem determined to continue this streak. QB Antionette Lewis had 14 completions for the game, seven of those going to Jahzenia Thomas.

The first touchdown of the game was made by a throw from Lewis to Nekita Saintvil in the end zone. Defensive players Tajae Grey and Shaielle Murray made key tackles throughout the game, however, Vipers managed to answer back as QB Ericia Burke made a 20 yard throw to Kimeria David in the end zone. Burke then rushed in to secure the extra point, pushing the score to 7‑6 in favour of Vipers, the same score with which Vipers managed to win their first game in the season against Wolverines.

Lewis continued to buckle down on offensive, driving the ball downfield, regardless of defensive tackles by Tanjana Campbell and sacks by Glenita Logan and Racquel Brown. Determined to score before the game ended, a run by Agueda Blake pushed her team close enough to the end zone where Lewis then found Serena Thomas for the winning touchdown of the game.

Wolverines won 12‑7, officially making them the second seed in the Women’s Premier League.