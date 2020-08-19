Widespead power outage caused by generator problems

Technical issues with one of Caribbean Utilities Company’s larger generators led to power outages across various districts in Grand Cayman this afternoon.

According to a CUC spokesperson, 16,054 customers were affected by the outage, which occurred between 1:37pm and 2:15pm.

“This interruption to service was caused by a loss of generation as one of the Company’s larger generating units experienced technical issues, which triggered a shutdown of other generating units,” CUC said in a statement.

Outages were reported in West Bay, George Town and Bodden Town.

The power company said in its statement that it “apologises for the inconvenience this outage caused”.