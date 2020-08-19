For the first time in 37 days, Cayman Islands health officials have announced that there are two new positive COVID-19 cases among the latest batch of tests.

Of the 183 COVID-19 tests carried out since yesterday, two were positive. Both are travellers who arrived in Cayman on recent flights.

In a statement issued via the Government Information Service, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee said the two travellers entered Cayman on different flights. They tested positive as part of routine screening on completion of the mandatory isolation period.

“They will remain in isolation with their travelling parties until they have completed the necessary additional period of isolation,” the statement said.

The two travellers are among 95 people who remain in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes.

Anyone arriving in Cayman is required to quarantine for 14 days, at the end of which time each traveller is tested for the virus before being allowed to leave isolation.

These two positive cases will change the World Health Organization designation of the Cayman Islands from ‘no cases’ to ‘sporadic cases’, the latter which is defined as ‘Countries/territories/areas with one or more cases, imported or locally detected’.

Earlier this month, after Cayman passed 30 days with no new cases, the WHO and the Pan-American Health Organization amended the islands’ transmission level from ‘sporadic’ to ‘no cases’.

On 14 Aug., the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also lowered its classification of Cayman’s risk ranking, placing it in the ‘very low’ risk category.

Before today’s positive results, the last time Cayman reported COVID cases was on 13 July.