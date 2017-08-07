Although Tropical Storm Franklin brought some downpours and winds gusting to 25 mph, Grand Cayman appears to have been spared the worst of it.

The sixth named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season seemed to be strengthening as it went by Cayman and headed toward Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, with forecasters expecting landfall as a strong tropical storm or weak hurricane late Monday or early Tuesday.

The effects of the storm, which covered a large area of the western Caribbean Sea on Monday, were tapering off by day’s end. However, Cayman Islands forecasters still expected some locally heavy rains overnight with wind gusts between 12 and 18 mph.

By Tuesday, the storm’s effects were expected to lessen for Cayman, but forecasters were reporting a 40 percent chance of rain during the morning. Wave heights around Grand Cayman were expected to be 3 to 5 feet.

Franklin formed quickly Sunday evening, going from a tropical wave in the afternoon, to a depression in the evening, and becoming a tropical storm around 10 p.m. The formation occurred faster than forecasters anticipated.

Most computer models used by the U.S. National Weather Service showed Franklin moving steadily west-northwest until making landfall on the Yucatan just north of Belize.

Forecasts had the storm hitting Mexico twice, once as it moves across the peninsula and again after it reaches the Bay of Campeche. Some forecast models called for Franklin to intensify to hurricane strength before making landfall a second time, sometime on Thursday.