Water main upgrades set on Prospect Point Road

Upgrades to the water main on Prospect Point Road over the next six to eight weeks may affect traffic in the area, motorists are advised.

Work began on Monday, Aug. 7, and pipe laying will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, according to the Water Authority-Cayman.

Traffic signs will be posted in the vicinity of the work area, and all motorists are asked to drive with caution, the company stated in a press release. For safety purposes, trenches will be backfilled at the end of each working day.

If any water service interruptions are required, the Water Authority will notify customers three working days in advance, via hand-delivered notices, the company said.

According to the Water Authority, the work is essential to improving water service to customers in the area.