The installation of new water pipe along Condor Road will affect traffic in the area on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted around Bodden Town via Condor Road and Anton Bodden Drive from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. in order to accommodate work by the Water Authority-Cayman.

Westbound traffic will still be able to travel through Bodden Town via the main road for the majority of the day. However, while the work is being done, the excavation will require the Authority to close the road completely for a short period of time.

The excavation will occur at the intersection of Condor and Shamrock roads, adjacent to the pedestrian crossing.

Traffic signs will be posted in the vicinity of the work area, and all motorists are asked to drive with caution to ensure their own safety as well as that of the Water Authority staff.

The Authority stated that it will try to complete the excavation as quickly as possible.