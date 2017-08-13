A car was stolen from the parking lot of Owen Roberts International Airport Thursday, police reported.

The bronze-colored 2016 Kia Sorento, with a license plate of T5391, was parked after 5 a.m. and was taken some time before 7:15 a.m., according to police.

Later on Thursday, a motorbike was stolen from outside a home in Aurora Drive, West Bay. The bike was last seen around 8:45 a.m. that day, and was discovered stolen shortly at 10:45 a.m.

The bike is a blue, black and white 2006 Yamaha XT225, with registration plates 115215.

Anyone with information regarding these vehicles is asked to call 911 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.