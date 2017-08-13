Orientation for public schools slated for Aug. 23

The government has announced that all primary schools will reopen for the new school year on Thursday, Aug. 24, with orientation for new students to the schools being held the day before, on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
The primary schools, including the Little Cayman Education Service, will open at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 24.
The Ministry for Education advises that all new students attending orientation must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. The orientation times for new students at the various school are as follows:
- Sir John A. Cumber Primary
Aug. 23: 8:30 a.m. to noon
- George Town Primary
Aug. 23: 8-10 a.m.
- Red Bay Primary
Aug. 23: 9 a.m. to noon
- Lighthouse SchoolAug. 23: 9-10 a.m.
- Savannah Primary
Aug. 23: 9-10:30 a.m.
- Prospect Primary
Aug. 23: 9-11:30 a.m.
- Bodden Town Primary
Aug. 23: 9-11 a.m.
- Edna M. Moyle Primary
Aug. 23: 9-10 a.m.
- East End Primary
Aug. 23: 8:30 a.m. to noon
- West End Primary
Aug. 23: 11 a.m. to noon
- Creek & Spot Bay Primary
Aug. 23: 9-10:30 a.m.
High schools
The following is the orientation times for new students at Cayman’s high schools.
- John Gray High School
Aug. 23 – Induction for Year 7 students and any new students in Years 8 to 11 will be held from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 24 – School opens for Years 7 and 11 students only: 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.
Aug. 25 – School reopens for all students at 8 a.m.
- Clifton Hunter High School
Aug. 23 – Induction will be held for all new students in Years 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Aug. 24 – School reopens for Years 7 and 11 students only from 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.
Aug. 25 – School reopens for all students at 8 a.m.
- Layman E. Scott Sr. High School
Aug. 23 – Orientation will be held for transfer students only, from 9-11 a.m.
Aug. 24 – School reopens for Years 7-11 at 8 a.m.
Aug. 24 – Induction for Year 12 students will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Aug. 28 – Classes begin for Year 12 students at 8 a.m.
- Cayman Islands Further Education Centre
Aug. 28 – Year 11 students collect can collect their exam results and receive initial consulting from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Aug. 29 – Year 12 students can collect exam results.
Aug. 31 – Class induction will be held for all Year 12 students.
Sept. 4 – School reopens for all students at 8:10 a.m.
Note: New students must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.