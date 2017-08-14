50 years ago: Jackson-Palmer wedding celebrated

In the Aug. 16, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, in her “This Week in West Bay” correspondent Darlene Owens wrote:

“There was a very quiet marriage ceremony performed at the home of Mr. Byron Powery on Sunday evening, Aug. 6, when Mr. Jack Harwood Jackson took as his bride Miss Jean Julie Isabelle Palmer of England. Rev. George Hicks officiated. The bride’s attendant was her friend Barry Coady and Cardinal DaCosta was best man. After the ceremony, invited guests then proceeded to the Coral Caymanian Hotel where a reception was held. “We wish for the new couple a happy and prosperous marriage.

“Mr. Henry Rivers returned to his job in Miami on the 31st. He was accompanied by his daughter Patricia, another successful candidate of the Common Entrance Examination who has gone on a two-week holiday to Miami.

“Mrs. Joseph Welds and daughter Sharon arrived from Jamaica on the 31st where Mrs. Welds went to have her eyes checked on.

“Arriving on the 31st for a visit with their grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Cornelius Hydes, were Masters Tom and Preston Ebanks who reside in Jacksonville.

“Mrs. Alexa Anderson and three children returned to Jamaica on Aug. 2 after spending two weeks with her mother. She was accompanied by her sister Naomi who has gone for medical aid.

“After spending a long vacation with his family, “Mr. William Rivers, ‘Dicky’, returned to the U.S. to reship in the N.M. Union.

“Mrs. Wordsworth Powery and son Burton left on July 31 on a short visit to the U.S.

“After visiting relatives, Mrs. Louise Ackerman and daughter Patricia returned to N.Y. on the 2nd; they were accompanied by Clara Fae Bush who has gone for a visit.

“Also on the same flight was Mr. Garfield Powery, who has returned to the U.S. to reship in the N.M. Union.”