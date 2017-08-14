Next year’s National Heroes Day celebration in the Cayman Islands will honor those who have made significant contributions to sports in the territory.

Recipients will be recognized at the National Heroes Day ceremony at Heroes Square in George Town, scheduled for Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

Members of the nominations committee held their first meeting on Aug. 9 to begin planning the event, which will honor people in five categories.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Culture Dwayne Seymour, Acting Minister for Sports Barbara Conolly, Councilor for Sports David Wight and Councilor Capt. Eugene Ebanks.

“There are many local contributors in sports that these awards could be bestowed upon,” Mr. Seymour said in a press release. “I look forward to working with everyone as we plan this great event and go through the nominations from the public.”

The committee – comprised of government officials and representatives from local sports groups – will accept nominations from Sept. 1-30.

Award categories

Early Pioneer: An individual, alive or deceased, who made significant contributions to the early development and/or delivery of sports in the Cayman Islands before 1960.

Pioneer: An individual, alive or deceased, who has made significant contributions to sports between 1960 and 2006.

Emerging Pioneer: An individual who has made significant contributions to sports from 2007 to present.

Memorial Scroll: A deceased person who was a leader or notable contributor to the development and/or delivery of sports.

Long Service Award: A living individual who may not have been a leader, but a long-serving person in the sports community, who has contributed for 10 years or more.

National Heroes Day was established as a public holiday in the Cayman Islands in 2003. Over the years, residents of the Cayman Islands have been recognized for their contributions to the fields of health, agriculture, tourism, seafaring, cultural heritage and education. The 2009 National Heroes Day focused on the contributions of women to national development.

Cayman also has national heroes – Sybil Ione McLaughlin, James Manoah Bodden, Thomas William Farrington, Sybil Joyce Hylton, Ormond Panton, Desmond Watler and Mary Evelyn Wood.