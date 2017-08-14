Big increase in residency approvals

Rate of hearings has increased in past two weeks

Nearly 80 percent of the permanent residence applications heard last week were approved by government officials.

According to records published Monday by the Cayman Islands Immigration Department, 27 residency applications were granted during four days of hearings between Aug. 7 and Aug. 10; five applications were denied.

Another three applications were withdrawn and another three were delayed.

The 27 residence application approvals last week represented more than half of the total approvals the Immigration Department has recorded since mid-May. Before last week’s hearings, 26 residence applications were approved, compared to 32 that had been refused.

More than 1,100 people applied between late October 2013 and last month seeking permission to remain in Cayman for the rest of their life. So far, fewer than 10 percent – about 90 applications – have been decided.

However, immigration officials have stepped up the number of hearings held within the past two weeks to consider the outstanding applications and, using a combination of staff members and the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board, have sped things along.

“The Cayman Islands Department of Immigration administrators and the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board continue to devote significant resources and time to process the PR application backlog,” a statement from the department sent last week says.

Of the 90 residence applications that have been heard since May, 53 – about 59 percent – have been granted. Another 37, representing 41 percent, have been denied.

Another 14 applications were either withdrawn by the applicant or filed too late to be legally heard by the board or immigration staff.

Officials have deferred 42 applications since the process began, delaying those decisions until a later date.