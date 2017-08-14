Children attending YMCA summer camp got some insight into the world of photography by a Caymanian documentary filmmaker in London.

Ward Scott, a former Cayman Compass photographer, was on island visiting his mother when he took time out to teach the kids about photography during an impromptu visit with campers at the Cayman Islands Baptist Church on Pedro Castle Road on Friday, Aug. 11.

The children were interested in how Mr. Scott got started in photography and the film industry. “I was in Cub Scouts when a photographer came by and showed us how to take photographs and develop them in the darkroom,” he told the children.

“My mom bought me a camera at 8 years old at a garage sale, and that was it,” he said.

He also told the children his mother was a professional photographer who was a huge influence in his life when it came to photography.

Mr. Scott lives in London and has been working on several documentary film projects, including “The History of Africa,” which can be seen on BBC World.

Camp site coordinator Catherine Jackson said the themes for the day for the 24 campers were “Choose your own adventure” or “Be a sports fanatic.”

During the day, she said, campers also got involved in other activities, including basket weaving and badminton, and playing a game called “the human knot.”

She said Aug. 25 is the last day of camp, and an end of camp summer bash is planned.

More than 150 campers are attending YMCA Cayman Islands summer camp. There are three camp sites: Camana Bay Sports Complex, the Field of Dreams and the Cayman Islands Baptist Church.