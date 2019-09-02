The official funeral for longtime East End MLA John McLean will be held at 3pm on Tuesday, 10 Sept., at Cayman Islands Baptist Church in Savannah.

McLean’s body will lie in state at the Legislative Assembly on Monday, 9 Sept. from 10am to 3pm.

McLean, who passed away at the age of 69, on 24 Aug. served as a member of the Legislative Assembly from 1976 to 2000. He spent 12 of his 24 years as a representative at the ministerial level.

McLean was instrumental in the development of two East End civic centres and he was instrumental in bringing the first telephone service to the East End. He helped found an investment and management consulting firm in 1981, and was also well known as a prolific farmer who won numerous awards at the Agriculture Show.