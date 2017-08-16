Sentencing for FIFA defendant Takkas set for Oct. 31

Longtime Cayman Islands resident and former Jeffrey Webb attaché Costas Takkas will be sentenced Oct. 31 in a U.S. federal court.

Takkas, who pleaded guilty in May to one charge in the FIFA corruption investigation, will learn his fate in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York, according to court records.

Takkas, a U.K. national, was a Cayman Islands resident for some 20 years between the 1980s and early 2000s and also served as former general secretary of the Cayman Islands Football Association. He agreed to change his earlier plea of not guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy in the indictment against him.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn) accepted the guilty plea in relation to a scheme in which federal prosecutors said Takkas helped funnel US$2 million in bribes to Webb. The bribes were allegedly paid by two sports marketing companies in exchange for the award of lucrative commercial rights to FIFA tournaments, in this case, World Cup qualifier matches to be held in the Caribbean region ahead of the 2018 and 2022 World Cup tournaments.

According to a press statement released by U.S. prosecutors: “Webb, Takkas and Traffic USA, one of the sports marketing companies, arranged for Traffic to secretly funnel half of Web’s US$3 million bribe through front companies and accounts controlled by Takkas.”