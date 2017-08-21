Driver speeds through police roadblock, attempts to flee officers on foot

A suspected drunk driver collided with two vehicles, sped through a police roadblock and tried to flee officers on foot before being captured on Sunday.

Police began pursuing the Jeep Wrangler around 5:30 p.m. following reports it had left the scene of a minor collision on Sea View Road.

The driver did not pull over for the flashing blue lights and then failed to stop at a separate police roadblock before veering into oncoming traffic and colliding with a white pickup truck on Bodden Town Road, near Frank Sound. The vehicle then crashed into the bushes on the side of the road and the driver, who suffered minor injuries, attempted to run away before being caught by officers.

The truck was damaged extensively and the driver was taken to Cayman Islands Hospital. His injuries were not serious, according to police.

The driver of the Jeep, a 28-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and dangerous driving.