Two arrested, 26 ticketed in eastern districts operation

Joint enforcement activities throughout the eastern districts on Sunday by uniform officers conducting traffic checks and foot patrols, as well as the police helicopter, K-9 and marine officers on patrol offshore in the Rum Point area, resulted in two people being arrested on alleged drug-related offenses and 26 tickets issued.

The objectives of the joint operations were to curb drunk driving, drug use and other anti-social activities, speeding, and the illegal riding of off-road motorbikes on public roads, police said in a press release.

Officers conducted traffic checks on Frank Sound Road and Bodden Town Road throughout the afternoon, issuing 26 tickets for expired coupons and licenses, and one warning for prosecution for driving without insurance. The bulk of tickets were issued for expired coupons, a traffic violation which carries a fine of $100.

Officers also conducted foot and mobile patrols in the vicinity of Rum Point, where illegally parked cars were ticketed.

Marine officers observed two people acting suspiciously onshore, and with the assistance of the police helicopter, officers on land were directed to their location. The RCIPS used its Wave Runners to approach from the sea as well, police said in the press release. Two people were arrested for possession of ganja and drug-related offenses.

Checks continued throughout North Sound, including Starfish Point, Kaibo, Rum Point and Harbour House canal. During these patrols, police reported, officers assisted two people in distress, one male who had collapsed in the water but was responsive, and another juvenile male who had drifted far from shore on board a raft.

“Our operation yesterday is a good example of a coordination of resources across the Service to address antisocial behavior, especially illegal motorbike and illegal drug activity on the weekends, but also to render emergency assistance where needed,” Inspector Rudolph Gordon at the Bodden Town Police Station said in the press release.