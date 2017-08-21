A man charged with selling ganja pleaded guilty on Monday, telling the court that he did it because he was hungry.

Devon Elmore Scott, 41, admitted selling the illegal vegetable matter to a cruise ship passenger on Jan. 18.

Defense attorney John Furniss said Scott sold a little bit of what he had because he was hungry and needed five dollars to buy food.

Details of the offense were expected to be heard when Scott returns for sentence, set by Magistrate Adam Roberts for Oct. 9.

When Scott first appeared in court for this matter in March, the charge was selling 2.89 grams. He was also charged with possessing 5.31 grams on the January date and consuming ganja.

The magistrate continued Scott’s bail until the sentencing date, with the same conditions that were in place originally. They included the provision that he not go within 100 yards of the cruise ship terminal or port.

The buyer of the ganja appeared in court two days after the transaction. He pleaded guilty and was fined $300.

The magistrate said the usual sentence would have been $500, but he was giving credit for the guilty plea.

He also noted that the buyer had the expense of staying in Cayman for two days after his ship left and then he had to buy an airline ticket home.