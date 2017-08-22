Progressive Distributors acquires Hew’s Hotel and Restaurant Supplies

Progressive Distributors has bought Hew’s Hotel and Restaurant Supplies, a local wholesaler of cleaning products, commercial food service equipment and restaurant supplies.

Hew’s Janitorial Services is not part of the deal.

The acquisition creates a new line of business for Progressive Distributors, one of Cayman’s main distributors for grocery and food products, medical pharmaceuticals, health and beauty care lines and souvenirs and apparel.

Chief Operating Officer Dax Foster said it is a natural step for Progressive’s product portfolio as a food service distribution company that supplies hotels and restaurants.

“The missing link for us was sanitation and equipment supplies,” he said. “Because we are already fully integrated in food and non-food, it was a great progression for our business. It was a natural fit.”

As a result, Progressive Distributors will now also offer chemicals, janitorial and sanitation supplies, kitchen supplies, catering equipment and commercial equipment. This includes the exclusive distribution rights for Ecolab Inc. chemicals and a team of factory-trained technicians who will ensure the proper operation and maintenance of the company’s commercial kitchen and laundry machine appliances.

Progressive Distributors will officially launch the new and expanded services on Sept. 1.

Hew’s Hotel and Restaurant Supplies was started in 1973 and in March of this year opened Restaurant Depot, a wholesale/retail storefront dedicated to the professional chef and enthusiastic home cook.

Joey Hew, who has managed the business since 2001, said the decision to sell was related to his political career.

The Foster and Hew families always had a collegial relationship, Mr. Hew said. This led to a closer examination of the potential transaction when he decided to run for reelection 18 months ago, the minister said.

Mr. Foster said the two families had been in talks for several years and the transaction was all about timing. The company’s customers can expect more support, he said.

“We will hopefully build on the foundation of Hew’s Supplies and bring more services, more tools to the trade and more training, and overall more support for the business and its clients. We intend to grow and improve the business,” Mr. Foster said.